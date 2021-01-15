APIX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232,202.00 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $232,202.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00036714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00112715 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00251288 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060139 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.