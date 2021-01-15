Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00101994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Apollo Currency Token Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Token Trading

