Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.99.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

