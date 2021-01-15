Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $131.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,092,773. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

