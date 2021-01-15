Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Up 23.5%

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shot up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $11.00. 11,658,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 4,733,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.