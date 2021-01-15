Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $72.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.00, but opened at $69.50. Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at $76.20, with a volume of 473,141 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.80. The firm has a market cap of £37.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider David Blain sold 59,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £18,974.72 ($24,790.59).

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

