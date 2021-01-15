APR Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $14,612.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 65.9% lower against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00104902 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000136 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00343180 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012546 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,416,765 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

