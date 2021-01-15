Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $241.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

