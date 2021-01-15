Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,147,077 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 637,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The firm has a market cap of $260.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 63,893 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

