Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Up 16.1%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s stock price was up 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 858,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 240,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

