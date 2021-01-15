Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 49.2% in December

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

APTO opened at $4.39 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

