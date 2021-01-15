Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.92. 256,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 128,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)
Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.
