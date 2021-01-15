Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.32

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $131.34 million and $42.72 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00057275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00432731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.79 or 0.04031166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.