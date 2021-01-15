Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. 2,921,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

