Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s previous close.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

