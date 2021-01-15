Arden Trust Co Acquires 2,148 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after buying an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after buying an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. 73,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,952. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

