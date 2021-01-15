Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $809,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 49,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,048. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.