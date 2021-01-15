Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. 17,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

