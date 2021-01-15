Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Intel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 66,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.95.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.