Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arden Trust Co owned 20.57% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $41,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACG. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

CACG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. 8,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%.

