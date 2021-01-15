Arden Trust Co Purchases 48,417 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 292.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. 111,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

