Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

