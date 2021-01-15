Arden Trust Co Sells 15,954 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

