Arden Trust Co Sells 816 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.75. 12,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

