Arden Trust Co Sells 902 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

UPS traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.46. 58,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,607. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.98. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.