Arden Trust Co Sells 919 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 622.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

