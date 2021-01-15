Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 11,100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $47,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

