Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $51.15 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 688,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,148,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Sysco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.