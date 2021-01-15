Ardor Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Ardor has a market cap of $75.93 million and $5.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00100793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015644 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

