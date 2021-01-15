Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Sells 14,877 Shares

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Munshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $261,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,342 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

