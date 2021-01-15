Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $69,286.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,134,336 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.