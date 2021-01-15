Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 68,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.72 million and a P/E ratio of -20.45.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN.V) (CVE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac Ã Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

