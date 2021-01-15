Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 7.9%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 888,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,198,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $623.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 801.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

