Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) received a €7.00 ($8.24) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

ETR AT1 opened at €6.20 ($7.29) on Friday. Aroundtown SA has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.03 and a 200 day moving average of €5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.