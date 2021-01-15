Artfinity 1-Day Volume Tops $54,599.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Artfinity coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $884,923.80 and $54,599.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

