AS Roma Fan Token Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00012256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AS Roma Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AS Roma Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AS Roma Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.