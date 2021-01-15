Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

NYSE ABG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,240. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

