Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.20. Ashley House plc (ASH.L) shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 191,968 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £728,937.60 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

About Ashley House plc (ASH.L) (LON:ASH)

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

