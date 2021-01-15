ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €437.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €382.31 ($449.77).

