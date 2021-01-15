ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $544.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $546.40. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

