ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.96. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. ASOS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.