AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) Shares Gap Down to $800.00

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $800.00, but opened at $710.00. AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 817 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.81. The firm has a market cap of £104.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29.

About AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.