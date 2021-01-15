AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

