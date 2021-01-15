AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AZN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. 9,507,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

