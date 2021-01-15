AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,618.82 ($112.61).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,533 ($98.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £98.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,610.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,229.38.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.