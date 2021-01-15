AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,618.82 ($112.61).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,533 ($98.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,610.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.88 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

