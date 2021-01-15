Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

ATRO stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $442.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astronics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

