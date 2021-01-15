Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,731.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,770.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,615.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

