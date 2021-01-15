ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $444,905.50 and approximately $46.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00391235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

