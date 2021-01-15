Atheios Market Cap Hits $26,767.79 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Atheios has a market cap of $26,767.79 and $16.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 82.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,303.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.41 or 0.03221150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00393793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.01332137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.00566432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.00433000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00287283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 39,818,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,866,205 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

